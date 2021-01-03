Nearly 30 burglaries solved, $95K worth of property recovered in burglary ring bust

In total, there is still about $140,000 worth of property still missing.

WACO, Texas — Seven people were arrested after the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and other agencies solved nearly 30 burglaries, Sheriff Parnell McNamara announced Monday.

The sheriff's office said suspect Justin Holt, 31, was reportedly operating a burglary ring with his cousin, Kyle Holt, 29, in Central Texas, Woodway, Waco and other nearby surrounding areas from Dec. 7, 2020 into late February.

“They were stealing automobiles, they were stealing guns, furniture, jewelry, anything of value that they could turn into some money," the sheriff's said.

McNamara said most of these burglaries involved a drone where the burglars would monitor the homes they wanted to burglarize.

In the end, at least 28 cases were solved with $95,000 worth of property being recovered, including the drone used, he said.

In total, there is still about $140,000 worth of property still missing, McNamara said.

The following people were also arrested in connection to the burglaries:

Kacee French, 30

Robert Eakin, 27

Andrea Muniz 28

Nicholas Lobban, 24

Angel Jaimes, 25

Deputies anticipate more arrests will occur.

“In law enforcement, you’re not supposed to talk it personal but it is hard not to when you see scum like this praying on our good citizens," he said. " All of us, all of these departments go after this with a vengeance and we try to bring it to justice the best we can, as quickly as we possibly can."

MCSO worked with at least four different agencies to solve the case.

