MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A New Caney ISD teacher has been arrested and is accused of abusing his two foster children, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Joshua Bruce, 27, and his wife acted as foster parents to two brothers, a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old since October.

Deputies said Bruce was physically abusing the young brothers. He was arrested Thursday and charged with injury to a child.

Bruce is also a coach in New Caney ISD, deputies said.

He is currently in the Liberty County jail. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

