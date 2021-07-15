New details released about shooting, car wreck in Killeen Wednesday morning

Around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, KPD was called out to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Old Florence Road.

KILLEEN, Texas — The two victims from Wednesday's reported shooting and car wreck in Killeen are connected, the Killeen Police Department announced Thursday.

Around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, KPD was called out to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Old Florence Road. When police arrived, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound and a male suffering from injuries due to a reported car wreck.

Upon investigating, police learned that both the male and female were originally traveling in the same vehicle, making a U-turn on Old Florence Road when they were confronted by the shooting suspect.

"The suspect confronted the male victim, as they have a had a long history with each other," Killeen police reported.

The male victim then left the vehicle and as he walked around it, the suspect opened fire at him, but missed, police say. That's when the female exited the vehicle and the suspect fired at her, striking her, police say.

The suspect then returned to his vehicle and rammed it into the male victim, pinning him between both vehicles, police say.

The suspect then fled the scene, but later turned himself into police. He was detained without incident.