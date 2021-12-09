Affidavit: Killeen man beat second woman during fatal shooting of Harker Heights woman

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell was arrested by the Harker Heights-Belton SWAT team on Sept. 11 in connection to the shooting death of Skyler Mills.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A 20-year-old Killeen man who was arrested over the weekend for the July 31 shooting death of a Harker Heights woman reportedly attacked and beat her roommate with his gun, according to a newly released arrest affidavit on Monday.

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell was arrested by the Harker Heights-Belton SWAT team on Sept. 11 and charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of 24-year-old Skyler Mills.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of Brittney Way after receiving domestic disturbance calls just after 3:45 a.m., said police officials.

The affidavit says that multiple calls were made about the incident. One caller said it sounded like someone was getting beat and screaming could be heard, according to the affidavit.

The second victim, identified as "Victim 2," had visible injuries when officers arrived, police said.

According to affidavit, Victim 2 was getting ready to go out of town when the Mitchell began pounding on the door. The second victim said she overheard Mills and Mitchell talking followed by gunshots, says the affidavit.

Mitchell then entered the room where the second woman was and threatened her, according to the affidavit. Victim 2 was then dragged to where Mills was, saying she saw Mills had been shot and was struggling to breathe at the time, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell briefly leaves, then comes back and beats up Victim 2, the affidavit states. Victim 2 told Mitchell where their keys were and prior to leaving, Mitchell reportedly shot Mills multiple times again and stole her purse, the affidavit states. Mitchell also reportedly stole cellphones and IDs of both victims.

According to police, Mills died on scene just before 6 a.m. The other woman, victim 2, survived her injuries.

Multiple other witness later came forward to identify Mitchell as the attacker and shooter, says the affidavit.