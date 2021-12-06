Police: New Mexico man dies after being stabbed in Troy

Troy police said they found a 58-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest at a home in the 200 block of Coby Drive. The man died.

TROY, Texas — A 58-year-old man is dead after reportedly being stabbed at a home in Troy June 11, according to the Troy Police Department.

Police were sent to a home in the 200 block of Coby Drive after receiving a report about a stabbing around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Officials arrived and found the man, identified as Anthony Scott Csombok, with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

Officials said emergency medical personal attempted lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful. Csombok was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace.

A 46-year-old man who has not been identified was taken into custody by a responding officer, police said. He was taken to the Bell County jail where he remains in custody as the case is awaiting review by the Bell County District Attorney's Office, Troy police said.

Police noted that both Csombok and the suspect were out of state visitors at the home and were related. Csombok was from Carlsbad, New Mexico, according to police.