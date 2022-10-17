New photos released of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan

A new series of photos released by the Coryell County Sheriff's Office show Hogan's distinctive tattoos.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The search for escaped inmate Brandon Hogan has entered its third week, and the Coryell County Sheriff's Office has released new photos of Hogan in the wake of the manhunt.

The pictures, which were taken off of social media and shared to the public, highlight Hogan's many distinctive tattoos.

Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery on Sept. 26, and has been on the run ever since.

According to Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams, multiple law enforcement agencies are searching day and night for Hogan across the state of Texas.

Williams has also announced that Hogan has been added to the Texas Most Wanted Fugitives list, and that a $5,000 dollar bounty will be given for information that leads to his arrest.

Tips can be made through the Texas Crime Stoppers website, and by calling 1-800-252-8477. They can also be made through the Texas Most Wanted website, or the DPS mobile app. All tips are anonymous through each of these sources.