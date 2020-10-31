Nolanville car chase ends in arrest

The chase ended after Texas DPS officers used spike strips to stop the silver SUV.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — A car chase through Nolanville on Halloween resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

Johnny Guzman was arrested after Texas DPS deployed spike strips to stop the silver SUV he was driving in the 200 block of North Main Street. Guzman was charged with assault on a peace officer and evading in a motor vehicle.

A Nolanville officer first responded to a call reporting a reckless driver in the 200 block of East Ave. H in Nolanville. While in route to the area, the officer saw a silver SUV that matched the description given and began to follow the SUV.

The officer reportedly observed "several" traffic violations, according to a release from the Nolanville Police Department. The officer activated his overhead lights and as the officer began to approach the SUV, the driver left the scene.

A pursuit followed and assistance from the Harker Heights Police Department and Texas DPS was requested. The driver made several attempts at stopping, but as an officer got close, the driver would speed off again.

Texas DPS officers then deployed spike strips, which stopped the pursuit. Guzman was then arrested, taken to Seaton hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Bell County Jail for processing.