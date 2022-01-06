North Texas man Bobby Joe Flores Jr, wanted for sexual abuse of one-year-old, reward increased

34-year-old Bobby Joe Flores, Jr. of Duncanville has been wanted since October 2019.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety has announced an awards increase on any information that leads to the arrest of sex offender, Bobby Joe Flores Jr.

The reward has been increased to $6,000 for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during January, according to the Texas DPS Facebook.

Texas DPS says Flores is wanted for child molestation and intercourse with a 1-year-old girl. Last year, the Duncanville Police Department also issued a warrant in January 2020 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

LATEST NEWS: Reward Increased for January’s Featured Fugitive from Duncanville



AUSTIN – The reward for Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Bobby Joe Flores Jr. has been increased to $6,000 for info leading to his arrest if tips are received during Jan. https://t.co/pS5Ds7Lk1H pic.twitter.com/6VCIx2xU98 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) January 6, 2022

"In 2008, Flores was convicted of child molesting/intercourse involving a 1-year-old girl in Indiana and was sentenced to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction," the DPS stated.

According to Texas DPS, Flores has been wanted since October of 2019, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Flores is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, both arms and left wrist. He also has scars on his left arm and wrist.

Texas DPS says in order to be eligible for a cash reward, you must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).