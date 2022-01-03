October argument turns into shooting, shooter arrested Christmas Eve

Trelyon Boone, 23, was arrested Christmas Eve due to his connection to a shooting that took place back in October.

WACO, Texas — Waco police have confirmed they have Trelyon Boone in custody for a shooting back in October. Boone, 23, was arrested on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Back in October, police say a Mart Police Officer was working an off-duty security job near the 1200 Block of Speight Avenue, when he heard arguing outside.

Police say an argument between a man and woman soon turned into a group fight after others got involved. Boone and another bystander, according to Waco PD, tried to deescalate the fight. The argument then became physical, leaving one person shot by Boone, police say.

When the off-duty officer, according to police, tried to detain Boone, he drove his car high-speed toward the officer. The officer shot at the vehicle but Boone was able to escape.

The victim who was shot was taken to a hospital for his injuries. His condition has not been updated by police.