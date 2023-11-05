Cameron Police Officer shot and killed while responding to domestic dispute

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko, a Cameron Police Officer and suspect were killed in the shootout.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMERON, Texas — UPDATE: The officer has been identified as 39-year-old Sgt. Joshua Lee Clouse. The suspect in this case has been identified as 29-year-old Albert Rafael Acosta.

----------

A Cameron Police Officer was killed while responding to a domestic dispute late Wednesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Bryan Washko said Cameron and Rockdale police were called to the 700 block of N. Travis around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Washko said a woman called to report a shooting.

By the time police arrived, the woman had managed to run to a nearby store, Washko said. She said she was grazed by a bullet was not seriously injured.

Police later served a warrant at a residence in the 500 block of East 7th St, where a suspect reportedly opened fire on police.

Police got into a shootout with the suspect, in which a long gun was used. One of the Cameron police officers was shot. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, where he died, according to Washko.

The suspect was also shot and died at the home.

The mother of the suspect has been notified of her son's death.

"You hear about these things in big cities but there's no town or community that's immune from domestic violence or any type of violence for that matter," said Washko. "That's why there's always caution when officers go to work everyday they're always prepared to face evil."

Washko said the Texas Rangers would take over the investigation.

The officer nor the suspect had been identified as of the time this article was published.

According to Washko, a press conference will be held either later today or Friday morning on this incident, but names likely won't be released yet. You will be able to view the livestream at KCENTV.com or on the 6 News App.

Several law enforcement agencies were offering their condolences to Cameron police through their social media.

We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Cameron Police Department. Posted by Temple Police Department on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Read more: