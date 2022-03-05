Officials: 18-year-old man identified as suspect in Belton High School stabbing

City officials identified Caysen Allison as the suspect.

BELTON, Texas — An 18-year-old man was identified as the suspect in a stabbing that happened at Belton High School early Tuesday afternoon, according to city officials.

Another student was sent to the hospital after Allison allegedly stabbed him. Close family friends confirmed with 6 News that the student died of his injuries

"Our thoughts and prayers to [inaudible] and family at this time," Dr. Matt Smith, Belton ISD's superintendent, said in a video that was released shortly after the incident.

According to Belton High School, an altercation happened between the two students, which then led to the stabbing.

Belton PD said it got the call about the stabbing around 9:47 a.m. At that time, the school was placed on lockdown.

Police said after the stabbing, the suspected student fled the school, but police were able to locate him and take him into custody around 10:09 a.m.

Belton PD said students and staff are safe and secure.

The lockdown has since been lifted and Belton High School is sending its students home for the rest of the day. Police said a reunification center for students and parents were set up at Tiger Stadium.

Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter released the following statement about the incident:

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Belton High School today and send my prayers to all of those who have been impacted by it, particularly to the young victim and his family. On behalf of all Beltonians, I want all students, faculty, and staff at Belton High School and Belton ISD to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers.... Please be in prayer for all involved."