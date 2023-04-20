One arrested in McLennan County after chase through multiple counties

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is in custody after leading Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers on a chase that ended in McLennan County, according to DPS.
DPS reported troopers attempted to stop a Toyota Sienna on Thursday, April 20 for passing in a no-passing zone on Ronald Regan Blvd. in Williamson County.
DPS said the driver did not stop and evaded arrest, reaching speed up to 88 mph on IH-35.
According to DPS, the driver came to a stop near mile marker 333 in Waco and was taken into custody without incident.
DPS identified the driver as 50-year-old Bharti Gurnaney of Elgin, Illinois. They said Gurnaney was booked into McLennan County Jail for felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
