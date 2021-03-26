One arrested, three fled on foot after shooting, car chase in Bellmead

One suspect was located and arrested with marijuana, cash, a backpack and four firearms, police said.

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday evening along with the Bellmead PD, TSTC PD, Waco PD and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. One suspect was arrested.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect's vehicle and tried to make the driver stop. The driver did not stop, which started a car chase, police said.

When the car chase ended and the vehicle stopped, the four people in the car ran away on foot. One suspect was located and arrested with marijuana, cash, a backpack and four firearms, police said.

If you have any information about the suspects that evaded arrest, please call the Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357) or LLPD at 254-799-2479 with any information about these individuals.