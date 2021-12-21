One dead after overnight Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen man was found dead after a reported shooting early Monday morning, officers say.
Police say they received a call regarding a shooting in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue. When they arrived they found 23-year-old, Amos Jeremiah Goff, dead with a gunshot wound, according to Killeen PD.
Police do not have suspect information. This is the 18th murder this year in Killeen.
If you have any information on this case, police say you can anonymously reach out to their Crime Stoppers hotline at 254-526-TIPS.