One dead after overnight Killeen shooting

Police say they are looking for a shooting suspect involved in a early morning shooting resulting in the death of one man.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen man was found dead after a reported shooting early Monday morning, officers say.

Police say they received a call regarding a shooting in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue. When they arrived they found 23-year-old, Amos Jeremiah Goff, dead with a gunshot wound, according to Killeen PD.

Police do not have suspect information. This is the 18th murder this year in Killeen.