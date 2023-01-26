x
One dead following shooting on Highway 6, Falls County Sheriff's Office says

The victim's identity has yet to be disclosed.
FALLS COUNTY, Texas — Falls County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead following a shooting on State Highway 6, just south of Reagan on Thursday, Jan. 26. 

According to authorities, around 3 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a black GMC truck on the shoulder of the road with its driver side window shot out. 

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a dead man in the truck, sheriff's office says. 

According to the sheriff's office, there is no danger to the public as this was an isolated incident. 

There is currently no other information available, 6 News will update with the latest. 

