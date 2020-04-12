One dead in shooting at Lubbock Walmart; suspect in custody

20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez is now in custody according to Lubbock police.

LUBBOCK, Texas — UPDATE: According to the Lubbock Police Department, at approximately 7:15 p.m., Lubbock Police Patrol Unit and Crime Suppression Unit, TAG, ATF, LSO, DPS 105 and Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, responded to an attempted carjacking call at Stripes at 1818 Avenue A.

Kaleb Vasquez, 20, was located in the area and arrested without incident.

This case remains under investigation.

One person is dead after a shooting incident at a Lubbock Walmart.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 3:45 p.m. Friday at a Walmart at 4th Street and Frankford Avenue.

One person was found dead inside the store.