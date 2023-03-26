One dead, one injured after shooting in Temple

Police say a male victim was taken to the hospital, and a woman was found dead at the scene.

TEMPLE, Texas — One woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in Temple, says the Temple Police Department.

TPD stated they responded to a shots fired call at the 600 block of S. 18th St. around 12:25 a.m. on March 26.

Police said they found a woman dead at the scene and a man with unspecified injuries. The male victim was sent to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Police said there is no suspect at this time.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or at bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.