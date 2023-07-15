One dead after shooting in Temple, suspect in custody

Temple police said officers were responding to a vehicle break-in when they received a call about shots fired in the same location.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Temple on July 15, according to the Temple Police Department.

According to police, officers were responding to a call about someone breaking into a vehicle around 4:44 a.m. in the 2300 block of Petersburg Lane when they received another call about shots fired in the same location.

When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found a person dead nearby.

Temple PD said officers are on scene and the case is currently under investigation.

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where reports can be made anonymously.