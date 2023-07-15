One dead after shooting at Waco hotel

Police said a bystander allegedly shot a man who was involved in an altercation with three women.

WACO, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said the shooting occurred at a hotel in the 200 block of Clay Avenue on Saturday, July 15.

Officers arrived on scene around 3:15 a.m., according to the department, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was reportedly taken to the hospital, where police say he died of his injuries. The man's next of kin has been notified.

According to police, the shooting occurred after another man heard screaming for help in a hallway. Police said the man approached a room where a man, who police describe as "the aggressor", and three women were in the middle of an altercation.

Police said the man who heard the screaming attempted to help, and the aggressor started to attack him. The man then allegedly shot the aggressor.

Waco PD said the man who shot the aggressor has been cooperative during the investigation, and there have been no arrests in the case at this time.

One of the women involved in the altercation also reportedly suffered minor injuries. Police say everyone involved were hotel guests.

Waco PD said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

Police have not identified anyone involved at this time. The case is reportedly still under investigation.

More information will be given as details become available.