x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man injured in shooting east of Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff's Office investigating

The injured man has not been identified by police.
Credit: KUSA

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place east of Gatesville on Tuesday, April 25. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived to the scene of a reported shooting inside Gatesville city limits just before 9:30 a.m. 

Sheriff's office says the deputies went to the scene in order to assist Gatesville police officers. 

According to the sheriff's office, one man was found at the scene with non-life threatening injuries and deputies discovered that the shooting had occurred at a different location within the county. 

There is currently no other information available at this time as this investigation remains open. 

6 News will update with the latest

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Hundreds of crime scene photos presented to jury on day 6 of the Cedric Marks trial

Before You Leave, Check This Out