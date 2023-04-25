Man injured in shooting east of Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff's Office investigating

The injured man has not been identified by police.

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place east of Gatesville on Tuesday, April 25.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived to the scene of a reported shooting inside Gatesville city limits just before 9:30 a.m.

Sheriff's office says the deputies went to the scene in order to assist Gatesville police officers.

According to the sheriff's office, one man was found at the scene with non-life threatening injuries and deputies discovered that the shooting had occurred at a different location within the county.

There is currently no other information available at this time as this investigation remains open.

