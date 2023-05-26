Police investigating stabbing in Temple

Two suspects are reportedly being detained, and the extent of the victim's injuries are not known at this time.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is injured after a stabbing in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call of a stabbing in the 1100 block of General Bruce Dr. around 9:52 a.m. on May 26.

When officers arrived, they reported finding a male victim on the scene with undisclosed injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown, according to police.

Temple PD reported two suspects are being detained by officers, one man and one woman. They have not been identified at this time.

Temple Police say the case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477. Reports to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.