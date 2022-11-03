One juvenile injured in Temple shooting

According to authorities, the 16-year-old's injuries are life-threatening.

TEMPLE, Texas — A 16-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

The department stated that the shooting occurred near Jones Park, in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Officers reportedly responded to a call about shots fired at 7:13 p.m., but said that they did not find a victim on the scene when they arrived.

At 7:19 p.m., officers said that personnel from Baylor Scott & White Hospital informed the department that a 16-year-old male was at the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim has not been released, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Temple PD stated that the case is currently under investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Reports to the Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.