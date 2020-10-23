One person killed in shooting at Walmart parking lot, suspect still on the loose

According to police in Hillsboro, it started as an argument that quickly escalated.

HILLSBORO, Texas — One person was killed after a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot. It happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 22nd, at the store on Coke Street in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting started as an argument. The suspect then fired a gun, hitting the victim who was sitting in a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old woman from Fort Worth. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waco where she later died. her name is not being released until family can be located and notified.

According to police, the suspect was last seen driving south on the I-35 frontage road in a black cross over style SUV. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Hillsboro Criminal Investigation Lead Detective, Sergeant Michael Vicars at (254) 582-5454 ext. 2153.