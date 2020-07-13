One man dead after early morning shooting in Waco

The shooting occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m.

WACO, Texas — An early morning shooting in Waco has left one man dead and officers searching for answers.

The Waco PD was dispatched to 2601 Sanger Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. The 33-year old man was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated when we have more information.