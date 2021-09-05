Killeen Police investigates deadly shooting after one man died, another injured

Killeen PD said both men were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the motel, but one was unconscious while the other was alert when officials arrived.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said it is investigating after one man died and another was found injured at the Liberty 6 Motel in Killeen.

Officers were sent the the motel at 529 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. just after 8 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds, according to Killeen Police. One was unconscious on the floor and the second was alert, officials said.

The man who was alert was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition, police said. He was only identified as a 32-year-old man.

The other man, 21, who was unconscious, died as a result of the injuries, police said. Officials have not released the victim's identity at this time.