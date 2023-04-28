Killeen: Overnight shooting leaves one dead, one injured

This is the second Murder for the City of Killeen in 2023.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Killeen on Friday, April 28.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road at about 12:42 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say a man and a woman were discovered with gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers began performing life-saving measures until the woman was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in stable condition and the man was brought to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Police say the man died of his injuries at about 9:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

The identities of both victims have yet to be released and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Killeen Police Department is actively investigating this incident and ask that if anyone has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.