Texas Rangers investigative police involved shooting outside Killeen gas station

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon outside a gas station in Killeen, according to Texas Department of Public Safety's Sgt. Bryan Washko.

The Killeen Police Department said that officers were sent to Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street around 4:49 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the person causing the disturbance in the parking lot and when they made contact with the person a altercation ensued, said police.

According to Killeen PD, after unsuccessfully trying to subdue the person with a taser, the officer pull out his gun and shot the individual.

The person was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he is currently in surgery.

As per protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave, said police.