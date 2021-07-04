Police: Man dead, another injured after being shot while driving along Waco Drive

Witnesses told police the shooting happened while the two men were driving on Waco Drive early July 4.

WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old man died and another was injured as a result of an early morning shooting on July 4, according to the Waco Police Department.

The deceased victim was identified as Jamaud Jermaine Guilford of Waco, police said. The other injured man was not identified by police.

Police learned of the shooting as a vehicle with the two injured men arrived at the Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest emergency room while a patrol officer was at the hospital. One victim had a gunshot wound to an arm, which was deemed non-life threatening, while Guilford died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Investigating officers spoke with witnesses and learned that the shooting happened while Guilford was driving with the other victim along Waco Drive near G.L. Wiley Middle School. Officers went to the location to process any evidence that may have been there.