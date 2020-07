Devonn Dozell Mayhew, 21, was identified as the victim

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — One man was killed after a late night shooting in Copperas Cove Thursday.

Officers responded to the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E around 11:13 p.m. and found Devonn Dozell Mayhew, 21, laying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information or if you saw anything, you are asked to call the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111 or Detective Sheldon at (254) 547-8222, Ext. 6892.