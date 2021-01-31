Killeen police identify man killed in shooting at residence Saturday night

The male victim was identified as 34-year-old Asher Levi Kitchens.

KILLEEN, Texas — Detectives with the Killeen Criminal Investigation Division identified a Saturday night shooting victim as 34-year-old Asher Levi Kitchens.

He was one of three men shot during an incident at a Killeen residence Saturday, Jan. 30, according to a release from the police department. The other victims, a 41-year-old and 42-year-old are still in the hospital, but remain in stable condition, according to Killeen police.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of York Avenue in reference to a shooting victim just after 9:30 p.m. That's when they found Kitchens and the two who were injured, police said.

The two injured men were taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple while Kitchens was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. by a justice of the peace.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found that the three men were at a residence in the 600 block of Murphy Street. A suspect then arrived and "started a disturbance" when the shots were fired, KPD reported. They said the incident appears to be isolated at this time.

The department asks that anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the murder contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or report it online.