One man rescued from Mexia House Fire on South Bonham Street, looses home

MEXIA, Texas — A single-family Mexia home was fully engulfed in flames Monday evening, but thanks to good samaritans a man still has his life, according to the Mexia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Around 4:48 p.m. Wortham Volunteer fire officials responded to a residential building fire on the 700 block of South Bonham Street in Mexia.

The Wortham Volunteer Fire Department immediately responded to the blaze and began putting out the fire alongside Mexia firefighters, according to MFEMSD.

A 30-year-old man was saved by his neighbors who were able to get him out of the firey home before police arrived, according to Mexia Fire.

The fire at the home started another small grass fire adjacent to the north side of the home and it was quickly extinguished, according to Mexia Fire.