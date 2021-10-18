One of four shooting victims outside Killeen nightclub dies at hospital

Killeen police said the man's death marks the 14th murder of 2021 in the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — One of four people shot outside a Killeen nightclub died early Saturday morning at the hospital, Killeen police announced Monday.

The shootings happened at Club Legends at 308 2nd St. after 2 a.m. Police said three men and one woman were found shot outside the club.

Two of the men and the woman were taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital in critical condition.

The third man, identified as Darian Nelson Barlow, 21, was taken to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, also in critical condition, police said. He died a little after 5 a.m.

Police said this is the 14th murder of the year in Killeen and the second at Club Legends.

In the past year, officers responded to at least 111 reported calls for service at the club. The list includes 15 disturbances, 11 shots fired, 2 fights, 2 aggravated assaults and 2 homicides, police said. Ten people have either been shot, stabbed, assaulted, or killed.

“Given the amount in reported violence in this particular location, we as the community, cannot allow this activity to go unchecked," said Police Chief Charles Kimble. "The Killeen Police Department will use all the tools at its disposal to ensure the safety of our citizens."

The same kind of violence once plagued Club Alazan in Waco in 2012. Several instances of violence were reported at the club including a fatal stabbing on Oct. 14. In that case, the owner reached a deal with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to surrender its liquor license.

At the time this article was published, there was no official word on whether the TABC would take action against Club Legends.