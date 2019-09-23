DALLAS — The Duncanville Fieldhouse is closed until further notice after someone was shot there Sunday during a domestic violence incident, according to Duncanville police.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m., police said. The shooter is in custody and cooperating with police. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say there is no further threat in the incident.

The Duncanville Fieldhouse is a multi-use facility used for various athletic and community programs and activities.

Eyewitness Alex Sauer was playing in a “Smash” video game tournament in a room adjacent to the lobby when he said he heard multiple gunshots.

"We were all just hiding in the corner of our room. It’s just so crazy – because our wall is right here – right next to where that happened," he said.

Mike Blaylock said he is an assistant coach for a youth basketball team. He says the opposing team’s coach was shot.

"You shouldn’t bring weapons around," he said. "It shouldn’t even come down to that. It's not that big of a deal, it’s just a basketball game.”

This is the second known instance of gun violence at a DFW-area youth sporting event in eight days. Just last weekend, two people were shot at a pee-wee football game in Fort Worth, reportedly because of a parental dispute.

