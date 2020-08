Waco police said the victim was shot as he tried to run away.

WACO, Texas — Waco police were looking for the suspect in an early morning shooting Monday.

Police said one person was shot around 1 a.m. inside a home in the 1800 block of South 25th St. Police said multiple people came in the home and the victim tried to run away but was shot. The shooter was not identified.

The victim was taken to the hospital with one gunshot wound to his upper body.