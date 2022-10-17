Over 1000 grams of meth, other drugs seized in Rockdale drug bust

Authorities also reportedly seized hundreds of grams of other drugs and 16 weapons.

ROCKDALE, Texas — A joint operation in Rockdale seized over 1000 grams of drugs and numerous weapons on Thursday, Oct. 17.

According to authorities, the drugs were found while executing a search warrant at an address on Russell Drive just south of Rockdale.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office reports that three people were arrested. They have reportedly charged Phillip Pounder and Chrystal Rivison with Felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substances and Raul Avila with a misdemeanor for wrong, fictitious, altered, or obscured license plate.

According to the department, the operation seized over 1100 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, 38 grams of cocaine, 270 grams of marijuana, 19 grams of crack cocaine, over 200 pills of controlled substances and 16 weapons.

Authorities also reportedly seized a military explosive device container.

The case is reportedly ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milam County Sheriff's Office at 254-697-7033.