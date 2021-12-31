Over 20 gunshots heard from Temple home, six people involved according to police

Police say no injuries have been reported after six people were involved in a shooting the night before New Year's Eve.

TEMPLE, Texas — Six people were involved in a shooting where almost 20 gunshots were heard on South 43rd St. the night before New Year's Eve, according to Temple Police. No injuries were reported.

Police say, officers arrived in the area where they found multiple shell casings in the middle of the road.

Upon interviewing other witnesses, police say, it was revealed there were multiple vehicles involved. Witnesses also told police arguing could be heard before shots started to ring out.

Temple Police say this is an active investigation.