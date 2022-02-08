Waco suspect in custody after overnight shooting, barricades himself inside home

The condition of the male victim involved is unknown at this time.

WACO, Texas — Vintreil Anderson, a 22-year-old Waco resident, has been arrested following an overnight shooting, Waco Police Department reported.

Monday around 10 p.m., Officers had arrived to the 2900 block of North 21st. Street, where they had found a man who had been shot, according to police.

Witnesses told police that Anderson and another man had gotten into an argument when Anderson had allegedly shot the man. Police had found the male victim lying outside of the residence, according to Waco PD.

The victim was then taken to the hospital. As of now, his condition is unknown at this time, police stated.

Anderson meanwhile had barricaded himself inside the residence. After a short time, police say he came outside where officers took him into custody.