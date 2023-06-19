Owner: 2 robbers stole 90% of inventory at Boozer's Jewelers

The suspects, a male and a female, broke into the store over the weekend.

The Waco Police Department is searching for two suspected robbers, a male and female, who broke into Boozer's Jewelers over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to the family-owned jewelry store, located at 1025 N. Valley Mills Dr. C., a little after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The two suspects had weapons during the burglary, police said.

The owner of the store, Brad Boozer, said they stole 90% of their inventory. Per their Facebook page, the company specializes in premiere wedding rings.

Police and Boozer did not release additional information.