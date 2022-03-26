Pair accused of kidnapping, robbing 16-year-old girl in Fort Worth, police say

Police say the suspects placed the girl in handcuffs and stole various items off of her.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people have been arrested in Houston after police said they kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a 16-year-old girl in Fort Worth earlier this month.

Police in Fort Worth said the incident happened on March 6 around 1 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Berry Street, near the Texas Christian University (TCU) campus.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl working at a nearby restaurant had received a text from an 18-year-old she knew as Jose that asked her to meet him in the parking lot.

Police said Jose told her to get into his car and close her eyes because he "had a surprise for her." According to police, when she got into his car and closed her eyes, Jose began driving off.

Police said that after a few minutes, Jose stopped the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and put the 16-year-old girl in handcuffs. According to police, another suspect got up from the backseat and started punching the teenage girl in the head and body.

The second suspect then stole the 16-year-old's phone, AirPods, wallet and ID, police said.

According to police, the suspects eventually took the handcuffs off the victim and she was able to grab her phone before she was left at an unknown location. Police said Jose had also threatened her about calling authorities.

Through phone records, social media and witnesses, Fort Worth police said they learned the suspects were in the Houston area and were identified as Jose Alfredo Salaices, 18, and Ashley Denise Garcia, 20.