BAYTOWN, Texas — Pamela Turner, the woman shot and killed by a Baytown police officer, will be laid to rest Thursday morning in southeast Houston.

Editor’s note: As a news management team, we discussed streaming the funeral. Pamela Turner’s death has made national headlines and is still under investigation. Some of the things mentioned in the funeral may be about the investigation. As we bring you the funeral, we are also staying in contact with law enforcement to make sure all sides of the story are told.

Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy for Pamela Turner.

Turner's story is still drawing huge national attention. The 44-year-old was shot and killed by a Baytown police officer last week when he tried to arrest her for outstanding warrants.

Authorities say she grabbed the officer's Taser, used it against him and that's when he shot her. That officer is currently on paid administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigate.

On Wednesday, Turner's family released their own autopsy results that say Turner was shot three times. Her family says it shows the officer was far enough away he shouldn't have shot her.

Her family calls the shooting unjustified.

A visitation will be held first at 9 a.m. at the church followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

