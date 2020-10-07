2 law enforcement officers shot in Parker County, police say

A Reno police officer and a Parker County Sheriff's deputy were shot responding to a disturbance call Thursday night in Reno, police said.

Reno Police Chief Tony Simmons said in an email Thursday night that the Reno Police Department, the Springtown Police Department and the Parker County Sheriff's office responded to the disturbance call in the 800 block of Harris Road at 6:12 p.m.

The caller told police her son had a gun and "was threatening to kill people," according to police.

When police arrived, they were immediately fired upon, police said. One Reno officer was shot in the arm. Another Reno officer was shot in his Taser holster, which stopped the bullet from hitting him, police said. The Reno officer who was shot in his arm was taken to Azle Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A Parker County Sheriff's deputy was shot and was taken to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth by CareFlite, police said. His condition is unknown.

***HAPPENING NOW***



Fort Worth PD, Reno PD, State Troopers, Parker County Sheriff and the FBI are in Reno off Miller and Cardinal trying to get a barricaded suspect to exit a home.



Officers in Reno were called there for a domestic dispute earlier this evening and... pic.twitter.com/z8QrpJsHdF — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) July 10, 2020

The suspect has barricaded himself inside the house and police are currently negotiating with him to surrender.

