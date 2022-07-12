Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death

Patrick Clark's defense attorneys wanted his bond reduced after arguing he was not a flight risk and he didn't have the assets to cover the $1 million bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Dec. 7.

Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.

The bond for Clark was originally set at $2 million. It was then reduced to $1 million nearly two weeks later after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution.

What led investigators to Patrick Clark?

According to the warrant reviewed by KHOU 11, 34 people were standing outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling alley before the shooting that led to TakeOff's death started.

According to police, Quavo began arguing with two men who had just won money off a dice game. One of them was later identified as Cameron Joshua. He is facing weapons charges.

A physical fight broke out and then two men opened fire. Police say one of those men is Clark.

Police said Clark is seen on video pulling out a gun and firing multiple rounds while holding a wine bottle in the other hand. After the shooting, Clark is seen running to the House of Blues where he left the wine bottle. Fingerprints matched Clark's when police later had it tested.

Clark then went back to the bowling alley before leaving the area.

Investigators said forensics prove Clark is the only person who could have shot and hit TakeOff from where both men were positioned. Takeoff was shot twice, once in the back and once in the head.

Clark was arrested during a traffic stop by the HPD Gang Division on Dec. 1. He had a gun on him at the time, but it was not the one used in the murder of TakeOff. He did not make any comments during his arrest.

Timeline of TakeOff shooting

The unexpected death of Kirshnic Khari Ball, better known as TakeOff, shook not only the hip-hop community but the world.

Nov. 1 -- Migos rapper TakeOff and his groupmate and uncle Quavo attended a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston. After the party ended, a group of more than 30 people gathered outside the venue. A dice game led to a heated argument and the shooting death of TakeOff.

Police spoke to the public the day TakeOff was killed and pleaded with the community for help in finding TakeOff's killer. Investigators said all the witnesses who gathered after the private party ran away after the shooting and no one had stepped forward to provide them with information on the shooter.

"I just want to say something to our city. Houston and every brother and sister in the neighborhoods," Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said the day of the shooting. "I'm calling you to action, to step up. There were 40 people, at least, at this event and people left, possibly out of fear. I ask you one thing, and I want this to resonate with everybody. What if it was your brother, what if it was your son? You will want somebody to step up, so please step up."

Nov. 2 -- A medical examiner ruled TakeOff's cause of death a homicide. They said the rapper suffered "gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

Nov. 3 -- A nurse who lived down the street from where the shooting took place spoke to KHOU 11 and said she tried her best to save TakeOff's life but there was nothing she could do.

The nurse said she saw people running and thought it was an active shooter situation so she didn't want to go anywhere, but as things settled, she said she heard a scream.

"I'm thinking that's the victim. That's the person who's shot," she said. "It sounded like a cry of agony. It was a cry of agony but emotional not physical."

She later learned that cry came from Quavo. He was screaming for an ambulance and looking for help.

Nov. 11 -- TakeOff was laid to rest at a memorial service in Atlanta. Big-named artists from the music industry showed up to pay tribute, including Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams. Dozens of fans were also in attendance.

Offset and Quavo spoke during the memorial service.

Still, no updates nor arrests had been made in TakeOff's death.

Nov. 12 -- A day after TakeOff was laid to rest, Quavo pinned a heartfelt message to his nephew on Instagram, calling him his "angel."

Dec. 2 -- HPD Chief Troy Finner, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and others held a press conference announcing an arrest in the shooting death of TakeOff.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder.

According to court documents, Clark applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting and said he was going to Mexico. He had a passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.

Clark had his first court appearance on Dec. 2 where a judge set his bond at $2 million.