Man sentenced to 28 years in prison after swindling more than $250K from 68-year-old man with autism

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Paul Yonko swindled more than a quarter-million dollars from a 68-year-old man over the course of 90 days.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from reports before Paul Yonko was sentenced.

Prosecutors have called Paul Yonko a "repeat con artist." They were hoping to sentence Yonko to life in prison after he was found guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity -- a felony -- last week.

Yonko stole $260,000 from the man over the course of 90 days -- between Jan. 9, 2022, and April 7, 2022 -- by manipulating the victim into giving him the money.

Investigators have had the Yonko family as well as associates on their radar for years. They've been charged and convicted of engaging in criminal activity multiple times.

The prosecutor in Yonko's case was pushing for a life sentence, saying Yonko couldn't be rehabilitated and has shown that he won't change his criminal ways. The prosecutor said more people would be at risk if he's ever allowed back on the streets.