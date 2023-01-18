You're Flocked! Suspected porch pirate nabbed in Pearland thanks to surveillance cameras, police say

The homeowners' camera captured images of Raul Ros stealing packages and loading them into his truck, Pearland police said. Then the Flock system helped ID him.

PEARLAND, Texas — A man charged with stealing packages from a Pearland family's porch was arrested after the victims' security camera and the city's Flock Safety system helped identify him, Pearland police said.

Raul Ignacio Ros, 36, surrendered to the Pearland Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He's charged with misdemeanor mail theft.

According to police, Ros was caught on camera stealing two packages from a home on Brook Hollow Drive on Dec. 9. The packages contained dog food and a party game valued at approximately $100 total.

The family's surveillance camera showed the porch pirate trying to hide his face with his t-shirt as he grabbed the boxes and then loaded them into his pickup. The images showed him carrying a large bag of tools, possibly as a cover.

The surveillance camera also recorded the suspect's vehicle and license plate. Police entered the plate number into its Flock system which monitors Pearland for wanted vehicles.

A few days later, Ros's truck triggered the Flock license plate reader, police said. Officers pulled him over and confirmed he and his vehicle matched the description of the package theft suspect.

The homeowners were grateful for the arrest.

"As the owner of this home, I give the police department my sincere gratitude! You guys rock!!," Christina Harrington posted on Facebook.

Several other Pearland residents praised police and the Flock system.

"Flock yeah! Great job!" one posted.

"Maybe now people will use this as guide that Pearland is no joke you do the crime you will do the time I’d [if] caught," another wrote.

But a couple of commenters don't like the idea of the license plate readers and one man called the system "big brother."

"Using a system of surveillance that can track up to 30,000 vehicles a day and keeps a database on each movement is another intrusion on law-abiding citizens in the name of safety," another wrote.