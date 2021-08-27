Police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by pick-up truck in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A female is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday night, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Officers were called to the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue near Long Brank Park in reference to a crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a pedestrian, police said.
When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the roadway, police said. Officers immediately performed live-saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital.
The victim died from her injuries around 11:17 p.m., police said.
Though she was identified, police are withholding her name until they are able to notify her next of kin.
No other information was released at this time.