HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Police are looking for a shooter after a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in Harker Heights on Friday.

The man, who has not been identified, was found just after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Ball Road.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Harker Heights police at (254) 953-5400.

