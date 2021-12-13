Person shot to death in Temple

Temple Police say its officers got a call around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of East Avenue C. and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting Monday night in Temple, according to the police department.

First responders tried to perform CPR on the victim, but they were not able to help him. The victim was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another person with unknown injuries later checked into Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. They say he was brought there by a third person.

Police did not say how these two people are connected to the shooting. No suspects were identified, either.