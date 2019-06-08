WACO, Texas — Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed in Waco and police believe they were connected, according to a press release sent Tuesday morning.

The most recent robbery happened Monday around 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of N. 30th St.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said two black men attacked the driver as he was delivering pizza and threatened him with a stun gun.

The victim told police one of the men was about 5' 10" with a skinny build and the second was about 5' 6" tall with a stocky build.

Swanton said police don't believe the men lived at the delivery address.

The second robbery also happened in the 900 block of N. 30th St. on July 31, Swanton said.

In that case, the driver reported one black man, around 5' 7" tall, weighing 250 pounds and wearing no shirt, a rag covering his face and either khaki shorts or blue jeans came from the side of the house and threatened him with a stun gun.

Police said delivery drivers should be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity or concerns.

Anyone with information on the robberies can call the Special Crimes Unit at 750-7612.

Other stories on KCENTV.COM

11 shot in 12 hours: Bloody Sunday night in multiple shootings across Houston

5-year-old SC girl missing after mom found dead in home