Police: 1 adult, 2 minors arrested for aggravated robbery of Waco car dealership

On Jan. 19, police were called out to the Richard Karr Motors dealership after three people robbed customers and employees by gunpoint, police say.

WACO, Texas — After months of investigating, the Waco Police Department were able to arrest the three suspects of an aggravated robbery at a car dealership earlier this year.

On Jan. 19, police were called out to the Richard Karr Motors dealership, located at 900 W. Loop 340, after three people robbed customers and employees by gunpoint, police say. The three people -- two minors and an adult -- stole an Ford F250 and fled the scene, police say. They later crashed and fled on foot, police added.

Months later on July 18, police were able to arrest the first minor on six counts of aggravated battery, according to a news release.

Days later on July 28, police arrested a second suspect, identified as 25-year-old Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., on six counts of aggravated battery. Police say Nichols was in police custody in Las Vegas on separate charges.

Then on Sept. 16, police arrested a third suspect who was a minor at the time of the reported robbery. Because they was a minor at the time, police did not release their name.

These three arrests show the hard work done by all agencies mentioned above," spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a news release. "We at the Waco Police Department won’t rest until justice is served."