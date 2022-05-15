Police: 1 teen in serious condition after shooting in Milano, Texas

Officers said around 1:50 a.m. they received a call in reference to a shooting that happened in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 79.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — One teen is in serious condition after being shot during an after-party early Sunday morning in Milano, Texas, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

Officers said around 1:50 a.m. they received a call in reference to a shooting that happened in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 79.

According to the news release, the residents of the home were throwing an after-party for the Milano Prom and at some point a firearm was displayed by an unidentified man who then shot the 17-year-old, per police.

Police said the shooting suspect fled the party in an unknown vehicle.

Investigators have interviewed several people at the party, processed the scene, and are currently following up on leads.

“There are no further safety concerns subsequent to this incident,” said the sheriff. “If you have any information, please contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office or Milam County Crime Stoppers."